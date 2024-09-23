Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Reliance Power announces 1,525 crore preferential share issue

Reliance Power announces ₹1,525 crore preferential share issue

Anubhav Mukherjee

Reliance Power's board of directors approved the issue of preferential shares to raise 1,524.60 crore, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

Reliance Power announced the preferential share issue on Monday, September 23.

Reliance Power Ltd's board of directors approved the issue of preferential shares to raise 1,524.60 crore, the company said in a filing on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday, September 23.

“We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e., Monday, September 23, 2024, has approved issuance of up to 46,20,00,000 equity shares and/or warrants convertible into equity shares of the Company at an Issue Price of Rs. 33/- per share aggregating 1524.60 crore through preferential allotment," said the company in the exchange filing.

Reliance Power shares closed 4.98 per cent higher at 38.16 after Monday's trading session, compared to 36.35 at Friday's market close. The company filed the preferential share issue notification with the exchange after market hours.

The board has approved the issue of up to 46,20,00,000 or 46.20 crore equity shares at an issue price of 33 per share or warrants convertible into equity shares of the company, according to the filing.

Reliance Infrastructure Limited, the promoter of Reliance Power, will enhance its equity stake by over 600 crore. The other investors in the preferential issue are Authum Investment and Infrastructure and Sanatan Financial Advisory Services, according to the company statement.

What does it mean for Reliance Power?

Reliance Power aims to use the proceeds raised from the preferential share issue to expand business operations directly or through investment in subsidiaries and joint ventures. The company also plans to reduce its debt and use the money raised for general business purposes, it said in the exchange filing.

Reliance Power's renewable energy sector participation will also be supported through the enhanced capital, as per the company filing.

“Preferential Issue will enhance the company’s networth from over 11,155 crore to over 12,680 crore," said the company in the statement. The listed entity has zero bank debt.

The company will also host a postal ballot to seek shareholder approval for the preferential share issue.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.