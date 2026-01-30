Reliance Power Q3 results: Net profit drops 40% YoY to ₹25 crore; revenues up 1% — Details here

Reliance Power Q3 results: Anil Ambani's Reliance Power announced its October to December quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 on Friday, 30 January 2026. The company recorded a 40% fall in its consolidated net profit to ₹25 crore in the third quarter, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹42 crore in the same period a year ago.

The NSE filing also showed that the company's revenue from core operations rose a little over 1% to ₹1,873 crore in the October to December quarter of the financial year 2025-26, compared to ₹1,853 crore in the same period a year ago.

What's weighing on Reliance Power's profits? Although the company's total expenses for the third quarter dropped 12% YoY to ₹1,849 crore, compared to ₹2,109 crore in the same period a year ago, the company's net profits were impacted due to tax expenses in the period.

The drop in the company's financing costs and the fall in the cost of fuel consumed were the primary drivers for the reduction in the total expenses for the October to December quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26.

The consolidated financial statements also showed that the company recorded a total tax expense of ₹75.02 crore in the third quarter of the financial year ending 2025-26, while the previous year's tax implication was at ₹7.93 crore for the same period a year ago.

Reliance Power share price Reliance Power shares closed 1.91% higher at ₹28.30 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹27.77 at the previous market session, according to the NSE data. The company announced its Q3 results after the market operating hours on 30 January 2026.

Shares of Reliance Power have delivered stock market investors more than 757% returns on their investment in the last five years and over 126% returns in the last three years, NSE data shows. However, the company's shares have lost 26.82% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's stock has dropped 18.49% so far in 2026, but is trading 0.11% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Reliance Power stock hit its 52-week high level at ₹76.49 on 11 June 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹26.83 on 27 January 2026, according to the exchange data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹11,704.23 crore as of the stock market close on Friday, 30 January 2026.

