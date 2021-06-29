Reliance Power, Rel Infra stocks surge. Why ADAG stocks are rallying

Highlighting upon the market expectation after this preferential share transfer news Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart securities said, "This rally in these two ADAG stocks indicates that the market has strong belief in the profit-making potential of the company but due to the high debt of these companies, they were not ready to put money in these penny stocks. however, after the preferential share transfer, institutional investor may look towards the stock and if that happens, we can witness sharp rise further in these stocks." However, he advised investors to remain away from these stocks as nothing concrete can be assumed till any big investment comes in the ADAG companies from outside, say from FIIs, DIIs, etc.