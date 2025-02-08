Reliance Power shares have been on an uptrend for the last two weeks. Anil Ambani-owned company's stock came under the radar of Dalal Street bulls ahead of the announcement of Q3 results 2025 as the market was expecting a stellar quarterly number. Reliance Power's Q3 results didn't disappoint them either. Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) company turned profitable in Q3 results 2025. Reliance Power reported a consolidated net profit of ₹41.95 crore in Q3FY25 against a loss of ₹1,136.75 crore in the previous financial year. The strong Reliance Power Q3 results triggered strong buying of Reliance Power shares, and the stock further extended its rally last week. In the previous two weeks, Reliance Power's share price has ascended from ₹36.71 to ₹41.72 apiece on the NSE, logging around a 13.50 per cent rise.

According to stock market experts, Reliance Power has shown a remarkable turnaround in the October to December 2024 quarter. After reporting strong Q3 earnings, the stock looks positive from the fundamental perspective. They said Reliance Power shares are on the cusp of a technical breakout. If the breakout occurs on a closing basis, the stock may soon touch ₹51 apiece.

Reliance Power news Speaking on Reliance Power's Q3 results, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, said, "Reliance Power has shown a remarkable turnaround in its financial performance for the third quarter of FY25, leading to a significant surge in its stock price. Reliance Power has significantly reduced its debt-to-equity ratio from 1.61:1 in Q3 FY24 to 0.86:1 in Q3 FY25. This improvement indicates a stronger financial position and enhances the company's ability to meet its obligations. Notably, the company has zero bank debt, reflecting a robust balance sheet."

Sugandha Sachdeva of SS WealthStreet said Reliance Power's recent strategic initiatives further bolster its outlook. The company's subsidiary, Reliance NU Suntech Pvt. Ltd., has secured a substantial project from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to develop a 930 MW solar plus a 1,860 MWh battery energy storage system. This project is poised to become Asia's largest solar and battery storage facility at a single location, positioning Reliance Power as a leading company in the renewable energy solutions domain.

Decoding Reliance Power quarterly results for October to December 2024, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, said, "After reporting a loss of ₹1,136.75 crore in the Q3FY24, the ADAG company become profitable in the recently ended December 2024 quarter with a consolidated net profit of ₹41.95 crore. The company's total income in Q3FY25 stood at ₹2,159 crore with an EBITDA of ₹492 crore. This led to an improved debt-equity ratio for the company in the October to December 2024 quarter. From a fundamental perspective, the company has registered a turnaround. However, Anil Ambani's company must sustain this growth theme in upcoming quarters."

Reliance Power share price target 2025 Regarding Reliance Power shares' outlook, Sugandha Sachdeva said, “The recent Q3 FY25 results and strategic developments have positively transformed the outlook for Reliance Power. The significant reduction in net losses, improved operational efficiency, and a strong focus on renewable energy projects are key indicators of the company's potential growth trajectory. Investors should watch for critical resistance levels and market dynamics that could further influence the stock's performance in the coming months.”

"From a technical perspective, Reliance Power's stock has been consolidating within the range of ₹37 to ₹43.50 for the past few months, with a key support level at ₹36.50, corresponding to its 200 DEMA. For the stock to witness further upside potential, it must convincingly break through the crucial resistance level at ₹44. A successful breach could propel the stock toward Rs.51 in the medium term. Conversely, suppose the stock fails to surpass the Rs44 resistance. In that case, it may lose momentum and drift towards initial support at ₹40, followed by the ₹36.50 mark, where buying interest is likely to emerge," Sugandha concluded.