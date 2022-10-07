Reliance Power share jumps after BlackRock fund buys stake

Reliance Power shares have been in uptrend for last two sessions after the newsbreak of BalckRock's core ETFs — iShares MSCI India Small Cap ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF — buying stake in this Anil Ambani-owned company. In a block deal executed on 3rd September 2022, Blackrock fund has bought stake in this bear-hit Reliance Power. However, after the outbreak of this stock market news, Reliance Power share price has been continuously rising for last two sessions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}