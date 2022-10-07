Reliance Power share jumps after BlackRock fund buys stake

Reliance Power share jumps after BlackRock fund buys stake1 min read . 11:19 AM IST
- Reliance Power share price has surged over 6% in last two session after newsbreak of BlackRock fund buying stake in this Anil Ambani-owned company
Reliance Power shares have been in uptrend for last two sessions after the newsbreak of BalckRock's core ETFs — iShares MSCI India Small Cap ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF — buying stake in this Anil Ambani-owned company. In a block deal executed on 3rd September 2022, Blackrock fund has bought stake in this bear-hit Reliance Power. However, after the outbreak of this stock market news, Reliance Power share price has been continuously rising for last two sessions.
Reliance Power share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹17.50 apiece levels, logging more than 6 per cent rise in last two sessions. On Thursday, Reliance Power shares had closed at ₹16.75 apiece levels, this means this Anil Ambani-owned company's stock has risen more than 4 per cent in early morning deals on Friday trade session.
As per the information available on BSE block deals, BlackRock's ETF, iShares MSCI India Small Cap ETF has bought 11,89,220 Reliance Power shares paying ₹16.40 apiece. This means, core ETF of BlackRock has invested ₹1,95,03,208 or ₹1.95 crore in this Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group or ADAG stock. Likewise, BlackRock's iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF bought 72,03,127 Reliance Power shares paying ₹16.40 apiece. This means this core ETF of BlackRock has invested ₹11,81,31,282.80 or around ₹11.81 crore in this ADAG stock.
As per Reliance Power shareholding pattern for April to June 2022 quarter, FPIs hold 26,47,64,114 shares or 7.79 per cent stake in the company. Out of these 7.79 per cent stake, FPI's like Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund hold 3,56,72,087 shares or 1.05 per cent stake in the company whereas Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund holds 3,40,63,528 Reliance Power shares, which is 1 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.
Among DIIs, Life Insurance Corporation of India or LIC of India holds 10,27,58,930 Reliance Power shares, which is 3.02 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.
