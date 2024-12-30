Reliance Power share price: Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Power shares will be in focus when the Indian stock market resumes trading activity on Monday. In its exchange filing on Friday last week, Reliance Power Ltd informed the Indian exchanges that Anil Ambani-owned company's subsidiary, Rosa Power Supply Company Limited, has executed a definitive document for availing of a term loan up to ₹3,760 crore from Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC). The facility can be availed in one or more than one tranches.

Reliance Power news Informing the Indian stock market exchanges about the definitive term loan documentation, Reliance Power said, “We wish to inform that the subsidiary of the Company, namely, Rosa Power Supply Company Limited, has executed the definitive documents on December 27, 2024, to avail the rupee term loan facility to the extent of ₹3,760 crore in one or more tranches, from Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC), subject to satisfaction of customary conditions precedent. The loan proceeds shall be utilized for general corporate purposes, including the Group's future investment in renewable energy projects and flue gas desulfurization capex of Rosa.”

"PFC does not hold any share in the Company and is neither a related party nor part of the Promoter/Promoter Group/Group Companies. The aforesaid borrowing from PFC is not a related party transaction and has been done on an arm's length basis," Reliance Power added.

Reliance Power share price history This Anil Ambani-owned company has remained a cash cow for stock market investors throughout the year. In one month, Reliance Power's share price rose 11 per cent. In six months, Reliance Power shares surged from ₹28.99 to ₹43.30 apiece on the NSE, logging a nearly 50 per cent rise. In YTD, Reliance Power's share price has risen from ₹23.95 to ₹43.30 per share, recording a more than 80 per cent rise.