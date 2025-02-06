Reliance Power share price gains 6% post Q3 results. Do you own it?

Stock Market today: Reliance Power share price saw sharp gains of more than 6% in the morning trades on Thursday post Q3 results that were declared after the market hours on Wednesday.

Reliance Power share price opened at ₹41.38 on the BSE on Thursday, more than 3% higher than the previous close of ₹39.89. The Reliance Power share price thereafter gained further to intraday highs of ₹43.69 , which translated into gains of more than 9% during the morning trades

Reliance Power Q3 Results After reporting a loss of ₹1136.75 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year, Reliance Power declared a profit of ₹41.95 crore for the quarter that ended in December 2024.

In the third quarter, total revenue increased from ₹1,998.79 crore to ₹2,159.44 crore. Compared to ₹3,167.49 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year, expenses decreased to ₹2,109.56 crore in the most recent quarter.

The Earnings before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortisation (Ebitda0 stood at ₹492 crore ($ 57 MILLION) during the October- December 2024 quarter.

Reliance Power Debt reduction Reliance Power in its releae to the exchanges said that the total Debt Servicing Including maturity repayment in 9 months of financial tear stood at ₹ 4,217 Crore

Reliance power highlighted that its debt to equity was among the lowest in the industry

The debt to Equity ratio reduced from 1.61:1 at the end of FY24 to 0.86:1 by the end of Q3FY25