Reliance Power share price gains 6% post Q3 results. Do you own it?

Ujjval Jauhari
Published6 Feb 2025, 09:29 AM IST
Stock Market today: Reliance Power share price saw sharp gains of more than 6% in the morning trades on Thursday post Q3 results that were declared after the market hours on Wednesday. 

Reliance Power share price opened at 41.38 on the BSE on Thursday, more than 3% higher than the previous close of 39.89. The Reliance Power share price thereafter gained further to intraday highs of 43.69 , which translated into gains of more than 9% during the morning trades

Reliance Power Q3 Results

After reporting a loss of 1136.75 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year, Reliance Power declared a profit of 41.95 crore for the quarter that ended in December 2024.

In the third quarter, total revenue increased from 1,998.79 crore to 2,159.44 crore. Compared to 3,167.49 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year, expenses decreased to 2,109.56 crore in the most recent quarter.

The Earnings before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortisation (Ebitda0 stood at 492 crore ($ 57 MILLION) during the October- December 2024 quarter.

Reliance Power Debt reduction

Reliance Power in its releae to the exchanges said that the total Debt Servicing Including maturity repayment in 9 months of financial tear stood at  4,217 Crore

Reliance power highlighted that its debt to equity was among the lowest in the industry 

The debt to Equity ratio reduced from 1.61:1 at the end of FY24 to 0.86:1 by the end of Q3FY25

 

First Published:6 Feb 2025, 09:29 AM IST
