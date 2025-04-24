Reliance Power share price jumps 7% despite flat Indian stock market bias. Buy, sell or hold?

Reliance Power share price jumped more than 7% in early trade on Thursday despite a flat trend in the Indian stock market. Reliance Power shares rallied as much as 7.62% to ₹46.87 apiece on the BSE.

The gains in Reliance Power share price comes with high trading volumes on the BSE and NSE. Around 6 crore Reliance Power shares changed hands in the Indian stock exchanges on April 24 as against its one week average trading volumes of 5 crore shares.

Reliance Power share price rally also comes when the Indian stock market traded lower, breaking its seven day winning streak.

At 9:35 AM, Reliance Power share price was trading 6.08% higher at ₹46.20 apiece on the BSE.