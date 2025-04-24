Reliance Power share price jumps 7% despite flat Indian stock market bias. Buy, sell or hold?

Reliance Power share price jumped more than 7% in early trade on Thursday despite a flat trend in the Indian stock market. Reliance Power shares rallied as much as 7.62% to ₹46.87 apiece on the BSE.
The gains in Reliance Power share price comes with high trading volumes on the BSE and NSE. Around 6 crore Reliance Power shares changed hands in the Indian stock exchanges on April 24 as against its one week average trading volumes of 5 crore shares.
Meanwhile, the BSE Power index was up 0.28%, led by gains in stocks like Tata Power, Suzlon Energy, Adani Green Energy, NTPC, Siemens, JSW Energy and Adani Power.
Reliance Power share price rally also comes when the Indian stock market traded lower, breaking its seven day winning streak.
At 9:35 AM, Reliance Power share price was trading 6.08% higher at ₹46.20 apiece on the BSE.
(To be updated)