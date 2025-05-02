Reliance Power share price jumps over 3% after subsidiary signs 25-year power purchase agreement with SECI

Reliance Power share price jumped over 3% on Friday after the company’s subsidiary, Reliance NU Suntech, signed a 25-year long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). Reliance Power shares gained as much as 3,90% to ₹41.54 apiece on the BSE.

Reliance Power said its subsidiary Reliance NU Suntech is set to develop and commission Asia’s largest single-location integrated solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) project within the next 24 months. The project entails a capital investment of up to ₹10,000 crore.

Reliance NU Suntech’s signed Power Purchase Agreement with SECI comprises supply of 930 MW of solar power integrated with 465 MW/1,860 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), at a competitive fixed tariff of ₹3.53 per kWh. To achieve the contracted capacity of 930 MW, the project will deploy more than 1,700 MWp of installed solar generation capacity, Reliance Power said in a regulatory filing.

Reliance Power has submitted a Performance Bank Guarantee (PBG) amounting to ₹378 crore to the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The entire bidding process – from the reverse auction to the issuance of the Letter of Award (LoA), and culminating in the signing of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) – was completed in less than 5 months, it added.

