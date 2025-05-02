Mint Market
Reliance Power share price jumps over 3% after subsidiary signs 25-year power purchase agreement with SECI

Reliance Power share price jumped over 3% on Friday after the company’s subsidiary, Reliance NU Suntech Private Limited (Reliance NU Suntech), signed a 25-year long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

Ankit Gohel
Published2 May 2025, 10:47 AM IST
Reliance Power share price jumped over 3% after subsidiary signs a 25-year long-term PPA with the SECI.(Photo: Bloomberg)

Reliance Power share price jumped over 3% on Friday after the company’s subsidiary, Reliance NU Suntech, signed a 25-year long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). Reliance Power shares gained as much as 3,90% to 41.54 apiece on the BSE.

Reliance Power said its subsidiary Reliance NU Suntech is set to develop and commission Asia’s largest single-location integrated solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) project within the next 24 months. The project entails a capital investment of up to 10,000 crore.

Reliance NU Suntech’s signed Power Purchase Agreement with SECI comprises supply of 930 MW of solar power integrated with 465 MW/1,860 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), at a competitive fixed tariff of 3.53 per kWh. To achieve the contracted capacity of 930 MW, the project will deploy more than 1,700 MWp of installed solar generation capacity, Reliance Power said in a regulatory filing.

Reliance Power has submitted a Performance Bank Guarantee (PBG) amounting to 378 crore to the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The entire bidding process – from the reverse auction to the issuance of the Letter of Award (LoA), and culminating in the signing of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) – was completed in less than 5 months, it added.

At 10:45 AM, Reliance Power shares were trading 3.08% higher at 41.21 apiece on the BSE.

 
First Published:2 May 2025, 10:47 AM IST
