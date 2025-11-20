Reliance Power share price jumps over 4%; board approves creation of Board of Management

Reliance Power share price: Shares of the Anil Ambani group company — Reliance Power — jumped over 4% on Thursday, driven by strong buying momentum. The company on Wednesday announced the formation of a Board of Management (BOM) to strengthen governance and strategic business oversight.

Reliance Power shares rallied as much as 4.48% to ₹41.72 apiece on the BSE. The stock witnessed higher volumes on bourses today as around 2 crore equity shares of Reliance Power changed hands.

RPower to form Board of Management Reliance Power said that its Board of Directors, at their meeting held on November 19, approved the constitution of the Board of Management (BOM) comprising of the CEO, Key Managerial Personnel, and senior business leaders of the company.

“The creation of the Board of Management represents a step in Reliance Power’s pursuit of stronger governance, sharper oversight mechanisms, and building a more agile and future-ready organisation. The initiative reflects the company’s commitment to adopting best-in-class governance practices that support long-term value creation for all stakeholders,” Reliance Power said in a regulatory filing.

Reliance Power also highlighted the emerging growth opportunities within its subsidiary, Reliance NU Energies. The company has emerged as the largest player in Solar + BESS (Battery Energy Storage Systems) on a competitive bid basis, with an awarded capacity of up to 4 GW of solar and up to 6.5 GW of BESS.

Reliance Power Share Price Performance Reliance Power share price has fallen 8% in one month and 15% in three months. Meanwhile, the stock is down 9% in six months. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have gained 14%, while they have rallied 84% in the past two years.

Reliance Power share price has delivered multibagger returns of 162% in three years and has jumped a staggering 1,265% in the past five years.

At 10:20 AM, Reliance Power share price was trading 1.55% higher at ₹40.55 apiece on the BSE.