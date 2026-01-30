Reliance Power share price rises 3% ahead of the Q3 results today

Reliance Power shares rose over 3% ahead of its Q3 results on January 30, 2026. The company reported a net profit of 41.95 crore for Q3FY25, bouncing back from losses in Q3FY24, while revenue declined by 4.6% to 1,852 crore.

Reliance Power share price rose over 3% on Friday's session ahead of its Q3 results today. Reliance Power is set to release its Q3 results (Q3FY26) on Friday, January 30, 2026.

"….we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, January 30, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (both standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025," said the company in an exchange filing.

The company, led by Anil Ambani, reported a net profit of 87 crore for the quarter that ended on September 30, driven by an increase in revenue. According to a media release issued late Monday, the company reported a loss of 352 crore in the second quarter of FY25.

"Q2FY26 profit after tax was 87 crore (USD 10 million) compared to a loss of 352 crore (USD 41 million) in Q2FY25,” Reliance Power stated.

During the quarter, the company experienced total income rise to 2,067 crore, up from 1,963 crore in the same period last year.

Reliance Power share price today

Reliance Power share price today opened at 27.79 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 28.70, and an intraday low of 27.09 per share.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said that Reliance Power shares has corrected sharply by over 65% in just 33 weeks, reflecting sustained distribution and breakdown of higher-timeframe structure. The stock is now deeply oversold, setting the stage for a technical dead cat bounce rather than a trend reversal.

Jain explained that Momentum exhaustion on the downside increases the probability of a short-term relief rally, but structural damage remains intact. Any bounce is likely to face strong supply near the 32 to 33 zone, which also coincides with the falling 10-week EMA and acts as immediate resistance.

“Volume behavior does not suggest accumulation, reinforcing the corrective nature of the move. This rebound should be viewed as an opportunity for risk reduction, not fresh longs. Until the stock reclaims and sustains above key moving averages with volume, the broader trend remains bearish and rallies are best avoided for long positioning,” added Anshul Jain.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

