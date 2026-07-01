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Reliance Power share price soars 18% as AI push sparks rally; stock snaps 4-day losing streak

Reliance Power's share price rose over 18% to 24.84 after announcing steps to integrate AI and new technology within its subsidiaries, ending a four-day losing streak. The company reported a consolidated net loss for Q4, contrasting with a net profit in the same quarter last year.

Pranati Deva
Published1 Jul 2026, 11:58 AM IST
Reliance Power share price
Reliance Power share price
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Reliance Power share price surged over 18% to an intraday high of 24.84 on the BSE on Wednesday after the company said it had taken steps to participate in the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence (AI) and new-age technology space through its subsidiaries. The rally also snapped the stock's four-session losing streak.

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In a regulatory filing, the company said it had undertaken enabling measures to incorporate AI and technology-driven activities within its business framework. As part of the initiative, the relevant business objects covering artificial intelligence and technology-enabled services have been added to its subsidiaries. The company has also adopted new names for four subsidiaries to reflect the move.

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“We wish to inform that Reliance Power Limited (“the Company”), as a step to participate in the rapidly evolving field of Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) and allied new-age technologies, has through its subsidiaries, undertaken certain enabling steps to incorporate AI and related technology-driven activities within its business framework,” it said in an exchange filing.

The subsidiaries have been renamed as Reliance AI Green Power Private Limited, Reliance AI Power Private Limited, Reliance AI Data Control Private Limited and Reliance AI Data C Private Limited.

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Reliance Power Q4 snapshot

Reliance Power reported a consolidated net loss of 494 crore for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a consolidated net profit of 125.57 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The company's total income declined to 1,946.33 crore during the quarter from 2,065.64 crore a year earlier.

For FY26, Reliance Power posted a net loss of 336.89 crore, against a net profit of 2,947.83 crore in FY25.

Reliance Power, part of the Reliance Group, develops, constructs and operates power generation projects in India and overseas. The company, along with its subsidiaries, has a diversified portfolio of power generation assets spanning operational projects as well as projects under development.

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Its power projects are spread across different geographies and use multiple fuel sources, with each project strategically located near fuel supplies or demand centres. Reliance Power has an operational power generation capacity of nearly 6,000 MW.

Reliance Power share performance

The stock had hit its 52-week high of 71 in July 2025 on BSE and its 52-week low of 20.23 in March 2026. It has risen 14% in 1 week, 7.5% in 1 month, and 29% in 3 months. However, it has shed 17% in 6 months and 59% in 1 year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

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