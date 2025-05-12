Reliance Power shares: Anil Ambani group stock jumps 12% on Q4 results, large order win by subsidiary

Reliance Power share price jumped over 12 per cent in Monday's trading session after the company reported Q4 results and subsidiary company Reliance NU Energies wins largest solar power order.

At 9:50 am, Anil Ambani group stock was trading at ₹42.36 apiece, against previous close at ₹38.65 per share on Friday last week.

Reliance Power, on May 12, announced that its subsidiary company Reliance NU Energies has won the largest allocation in SJVN’s tariff-based competitive bidding process, securing an allocation of 350 MW of solar generation capacity coupled with 175 MW/700 MWh of battery energy storage system.

Once commissioned, the platform will add 600 MWp of installed solar PV capacity, and 700 MWh of energy storage to Reliance Power’s portfolio, consolidating its leadership in new energy solutions. The company’s total clean energy pipeline now stands at 2.5 GWp solar and >2.5 GWhr BESS, making it India’s largest player in the integrated Solar + BESS segment.

The awarded project requires a minimum four-hour daily discharge window, effectively enabling assured peak power delivery to state distribution utilities (Discoms), and will be developed under a build-own-operate (BOO) framework following the standard bidding guidelines prescribed by the Ministry of Power.

“This successful bid underscores Reliance Power’s continued progress and commitment to becoming a leading player in India’s renewable energy sector. It marks a significant milestone in the company’s strategic vision to transition toward cleaner energy sources and play a pivotal role in shaping the country’s sustainable energy future,” the company said in a release on Monday.

Reliance Power Q4 results 2025 The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹126 crore for the January–March quarter of FY25, reversing a loss of ₹397.56 crore in the same quarter last year, mainly due to a significant drop in expenses.

The total income for the quarter declined to ₹2,066 crore compared to ₹2,193.85 crore in the same period last year. Nevertheless, a sharp reduction in total expenses to ₹1,998.49 crore from ₹2,615.15 crore helped drive a return to profitability.

Reliance Power posted a consolidated net profit of ₹2,947.83 crore for the full financial year 2025, a significant turnaround from a net loss of ₹2,068.38 crore in FY24.

The company also announced that it had repaid a total of ₹5,338 crore in debt over the past year, including scheduled maturities. This led to an improvement in its debt-to-equity ratio, which dropped to 0.88:1 in FY25 from 1.61:1 in FY24.