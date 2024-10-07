Reliance Power stock plunges 5%, hits lower circuit for third session straight; here’s why

The stock had soared over 60 percent in the past month, driven by strong investor sentiment following the announcement that the Anil Ambani-led company had become debt-free.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published7 Oct 2024, 04:14 PM IST
Trade Now
Reliance Power shares hit lower circuit for third session straight on Monday.
Reliance Power shares hit lower circuit for third session straight on Monday.

Reliance Power shares extended their downward trend on October 7, hitting the 5 percent lower circuit for the third straight session as investors locked in profits. The stock is now trading 11 percent below its 52-week high of 53.64, which it reached just last week.

The stock had soared over 60 percent in the past month, driven by strong investor sentiment following the announcement that the Anil Ambani-led company had become debt-free. However, after this impressive rally, investors began booking profits, coinciding with a broader market sell-off.

Also Read | Indian Hotels, EIH among others rise upto 56% ytd. Should you Buy Sell or Hold?

On September 18, market sentiment toward Reliance Power improved following the announcement that the company had been released from its corporate guarantee, commitments, and all obligations related to the outstanding debt of its subsidiary, Vidarbha Industries Power Limited (VIPL), amounting to 3,872.04 crore.

The company announced that it has resolved all disputes with CFM Asset Reconstruction Private Limited (CFM). As part of the agreement, 100% of VIPL's shares have been pledged to CFM in exchange for the release and discharge of the corporate guarantee previously provided by Reliance Power.

Prior to that, the company won a significant battery storage contract of 500 MW/1000 MWh from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). This contract establishes Reliance Power as a key player in one of the world's largest standalone battery energy storage projects.

Also Read | Israel-Iran war: RVNL, RailTel, IRFC to IRCTC — railway stocks drop up to 8%

Reliance Power stock performance

Reliance Power shares are currently trading above their 5-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages (DMA). With a relative strength index (RSI) of 79, the stock is indicating overbought conditions.

At 1:22 PM, Reliance Power's shares hit the 5 percent lower circuit, trading at 48.40 on the NSE. Despite this, the stock has surged approximately 102 percent year-to-date, significantly outperforming the Nifty, which has delivered a 15 percent return.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has soared 172 percent, more than doubling investors' money, while the Nifty has gained around 28 percent during the same period.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Oct 2024, 04:14 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsReliance Power stock plunges 5%, hits lower circuit for third session straight; here’s why

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

164.30
03:58 PM | 7 OCT 2024
-2.45 (-1.47%)

Axis Bank share price

1,150.30
03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
-27.2 (-2.31%)

Tata Power share price

441.05
03:59 PM | 7 OCT 2024
-25.65 (-5.5%)

Bharat Electronics share price

267.35
03:59 PM | 7 OCT 2024
-9.85 (-3.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Coforge share price

7,209.00
03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
85.85 (1.21%)

Eclerx Services share price

3,030.00
03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
6.95 (0.23%)

Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

3,460.90
03:54 PM | 7 OCT 2024
-33.35 (-0.95%)

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

977.25
03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
-11.7 (-1.18%)
More from 52 Week High

Rail Vikas Nigam share price

450.30
03:57 PM | 7 OCT 2024
-42.8 (-8.68%)

Jubilant Ingrevia share price

726.45
03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
-67.8 (-8.54%)

Railtel Corporation Of India share price

395.90
03:50 PM | 7 OCT 2024
-35.65 (-8.26%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

1,536.55
03:44 PM | 7 OCT 2024
-122.25 (-7.37%)
More from Top Losers

Finolex Industries share price

294.10
03:56 PM | 7 OCT 2024
22.45 (8.26%)

CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

758.75
03:58 PM | 7 OCT 2024
39.95 (5.56%)

Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

7,775.50
03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
343 (4.61%)

Blue Dart Express share price

8,650.45
03:44 PM | 7 OCT 2024
347.05 (4.18%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,675.00-10.00
    Chennai
    77,681.00-10.00
    Delhi
    77,833.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    77,685.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.