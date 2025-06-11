Reliance Power to Reliance Infrastructure: Why Anil Ambani-owned Reliance ADAG stocks are skyrocketing? EXPLAINED

Stock Market Today: Reliance Power to Reliance Infrastructure all the Anil Ambani owned Reliance ADAG stocks are skyrocketing. Reliance Power share price that gained more than 5% in morning trades on Wednesday is up more than 70% in a month. The Reliance Infrastructure share price that gained up to 1% in morning trades on Wednesday is up almost 60% in a month.

Here is why Anil Ambani-owned Reliance ADAG stocks are skyrocketing explained

The gains for : Reliance Power to Reliance Infrastructure share prices have been led by positive developments

Reliance Power recent Developments Reliance Power Q4 results lifted investor sentiments- Compared to a loss of ₹397.56 crore in year ago quarter or Q4FY24, Reliance Power reported a consolidated profit of ₹125.57 crore during the January to March 2025 quarter or Q4FY25.

Positive order inflows also contributed to the rise in share prices. On May 28, SJVN Limited, a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise, awarded the letter of award (LOA) to Reliance NU Energies Private Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Power, for a 350 MW solar power project connected to the interstate transmission system (ISTS) and a 175 MW/700 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

Reliance Infrastructure strengthening its Defence portfolio On Tuesday post market hours the company announced that Reliance Defence and German Diehl Defence are strengthening their Strategic Partnership.

As per the Reliance Infrastructure release Helmut Rauch, the CEO of Diehl Defence, and Anil D. Ambani, the founder and chairman of Reliance Group, discussed further about the specifics of the strategic relationship on guided munition and terminally guided munition (TGM). The relationship is in place, based on a Cooperation Agreement, which was signed in 2019.

Reliance Power to Reliance Infrastructure- Analysts views on smart gains The Anil Ambani-owned Reliance ADAG group stocks have witnessed a sharp rally, driven by a combination of strategic developments, financial clean-ups, and renewed investor optimism, said experts. The defence joint venture between Reliance Infrastructure and Germany's Rheinmetall has marked a significant entry into India's growing defence sector, boosting confidence in the group's long-term growth prospects, said Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities

Reliance Power's transformation story has gained traction after securing a 25-year solar and battery storage PPA with Bhutan's Druk Green Power, Asia's largest such project, and reporting turnaround in Q4 FY25, the company achieved a pre-tax profit of ₹67.15 crore in Q4 FY25, a stark contrast to the pre-tax loss of ₹461.35 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA stood at ₹590 crore for the quarter. Its debt-to-equity ratio improved significantly to 0.88:1 in FY25, down from 1.61:1 in FY24, one of the lowest in the industry., highlighted Srivastava.

Debt reduction efforts have also played a key role, with Reliance Infrastructure bringing down its standalone net debt to nearly zero and Reliance Power raising capital through preferential allotments. The recent NCLAT stay on insolvency proceedings against Reliance Power and the resolution of Reliance Capital's insolvency through a ₹9,650 crore acquisition by IndusInd International Holdings Ltd have lifted major legal overhangs, adding to bullish sentiment, said Srivastava

These factors as per Srivastava have created a perfect storm for a re-rating of ADAG group stocks, which are being re-evaluated by the market as turnaround opportunities with strong potential, rather than distressed assets. The market's renewed optimism is driven by improved earnings, debt cleanup, legal relief, and fresh funding, positioning the ADAG group for potential long-term growth and revival. Overall, the group's strategic business wins and financial restructuring have sparked a significant rally, presenting a compelling opportunity for investors.

"The company’s improved balance sheet and profitability signal stronger cash flows and reduced financial risk, key ingredients for stock price appreciation," as per Rajesh Sinha, Senior Research Analyst at Bonanza.