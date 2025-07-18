Reliance Q1 Results LIVE: Mukesh Ambani-led RIL likely to deliver strong earnings led by growth in O2C, Jio; stock eases

Reliance Q1 Results LIVE: Reliance Industries (RIL), the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led energy-to-telecom conglomerate, is set to announce its Q1 results today. The board of directors of Reliance Industries will meet today to consider and approve the financial results for the first quarter of FY26.

Reliance said it will hold an analyst meet, post Board Meeting to discuss the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Reliance Q1 Results Preview

Reliance Industries’ net profit in the April-June quarter is expected to see a strong one-off gain from the Asian Paints stake sale. The company’s consolidated operating profit, or EBITDA, is also likely to jump led by healthy performance of core verticals, such as oil-to-chemicals (O2C), telecom, and retail.

Reliance’s consolidated revenue in Q1FY26 is projected to grow 7% YoY to ₹2.5 lakh crore, while net profit is expected to jump 40% YoY and EBITDA is estimated to rise by nearly 16% YoY. Analysts expect Reliance’s O2C segment to benefit from higher GRMs and better petchem in Q1FY25, whereas Jio is anticipated to gain from increased Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) and subscriber base. Reliance Retail’s EBITDA margins are expected to remain stable.

Reliance share price has gained just 3% in one month, while the stock has risen 15% in three months. Reliance Industries shares have registered 20% year-to-date (YTD) gains, and the stock has risen 66% in the past five years.

Stay tuned to our Reliance Q1 Results LIVE Blog for the latest news updates.