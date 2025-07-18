Reliance Q1 Results LIVE: Mukesh Ambani-led RIL likely to deliver strong earnings led by growth in O2C, Jio; stock eases

Reliance Q1 Results LIVE: Reliance Industries (RIL), the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led energy-to-telecom conglomerate, is set to announce its Q1 results today. The board of directors of Reliance Industries will meet today to consider and approve the financial results for the first quarter of FY26.
Reliance said it will hold an analyst meet, post Board Meeting to discuss the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Reliance Industries’ net profit in the April-June quarter is expected to see a strong one-off gain from the Asian Paints stake sale. The company’s consolidated operating profit, or EBITDA, is also likely to jump led by healthy performance of core verticals, such as oil-to-chemicals (O2C), telecom, and retail.
Reliance’s consolidated revenue in Q1FY26 is projected to grow 7% YoY to ₹2.5 lakh crore, while net profit is expected to jump 40% YoY and EBITDA is estimated to rise by nearly 16% YoY. Analysts expect Reliance’s O2C segment to benefit from higher GRMs and better petchem in Q1FY25, whereas Jio is anticipated to gain from increased Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) and subscriber base. Reliance Retail’s EBITDA margins are expected to remain stable.
Reliance share price has gained just 3% in one month, while the stock has risen 15% in three months. Reliance Industries shares have registered 20% year-to-date (YTD) gains, and the stock has risen 66% in the past five years.
Reliance Q1 Results LIVE: RIL's EBITDA is estimated to rise 3% QoQ and 16% YoY led by solid O2C and Jio performance. O2C earnings should grow 6% QoQ on higher GRMs and improve petchem margins. Jio's EBITDA may rise 2% QoQ, supported by 1% ARPU increase ( ₹208 vs. ₹206.3) and the addition of 7.5 million subscribers (base at 495.7 million). The retail EBITDA is expected to remain flattish QoQ. Upstream EBITDA could soften slightly on lower KGD6 volumes and realization, said Antique Stock Broking.
Reliance Q1 Results LIVE: Yes Securities expects Reliance Industries’ Q1FY26 net profit to rise 4.8% QoQ and 35.8% YoY to ₹23,693 crore, while revenue to fall 4% QoQ and grow 8.2% YoY to ₹2,50,900 crore.
Refining throughput is expected to increase by 0.6% YoY but decrease by 0.6% QoQ to 17.8 mmt, while GRM expected at $11.7 per barrel. Telecom ARPU is estimated to increase to ₹208.7, whereas the subscribers could stand at 497.6 mn. Retail revenue likely to grow 20.8% YoY and 3.1% sequentially to ₹91,380 crore and EBITDA margin at 7.6%, Yes Securities said.
Reliance Q1 Results LIVE: Reliance O2C segment is expected to gain from higher GRMs and better petchem, whereas JIO is anticipated to benefit from increased ARPU and subscriber base. EBITDA margins for the retail segment are probably going to remain stable. Retail, digital services, and O2C EBITDA are forecast to expand by 19%, 18%, and 18%, supporting RIL’s anticipated 14.7% YoY consolidated EBITDA growth. Meanwhile, downstream EBITDA may fall by 4% as a result of lower crude prices. Jio’s ARPU is expected to increase by 1% on a quarterly basis to ₹210.3, with around 491.2 million subscribers, said Anubhav Sangal, Senior Research Analyst at Bonanza.
Reliance Q1 Results LIVE: Reliance’s reported net profit is expected to be boosted by one-off gains of nearly ₹90 billion (post-tax) on Asian Paints stake sale. The company’s consolidated EBITDA in Q1FY26 is estimated to rise by 15.4% YoY (+2.1% QoQ), with a 19-20% YoY increase for O2C, digital and retail, offset by weak E&P (exploration & production), said Kotak Institutional Equities. It expects RIL's Q1 EBITDA for digital services to increase 3.7% QoQ and 20% YoY, driven by the continued flow-through of tariff hikes.
Reliance Q1 Results LIVE: Reliance share price eased ahead of Q1 results today. RIL stock price opened higher at ₹1,482.10 apiece as against its previous close of ₹1,477.10 per share. Reliance share price hit an intraday high of ₹1,485.05 apiece, and a low of ₹1,469.00 apiece on the BSE.
