Reliance Q1 results: Profit surges 76% YoY, margin jumps by 460 bps; here are 5 key takeaways

Reliance Q1 results: Mukesh Ambani-owned oil-to-telecom-to-retail behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday, July 18, posted a solid 76 per cent year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the June quarter (Q1FY26), beating Street estimates.

RIL's consolidated PAT for Q1FY26 stood at ₹30,681 crore, up 75.84 per cent against ₹17,448 crore in the same quarter last year. Gross revenue climbed 6 per cent YoY to ₹2,73,252 crore from ₹2,57,823 crore in Q1FY25.

According to a Bloomberg analyst consensus, RIL was expected to report consolidated revenue of ₹2.42 lakh crore and net profit was estimated at ₹20,059 crore.

Consolidated EBITDA increased by 35.7 per cent YoY to ₹58,024 crore from ₹42,748 crore, while EBITDA margin jumped by 460 bps YoY to 21.2 per cent in Q1FY26 from 16.6 per cent in Q1FY25.

The company said it has recorded the highest-ever consolidated quarterly EBITDA and net profit in Q1FY26.

The conglomerate's net debt increased to ₹1,17,581 crore from ₹1,12,341 crore YoY and ₹1,17,083 crore QoQ.