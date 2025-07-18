Reliance Q1 results: Profit surges 76% YoY, margin jumps by 460 bps; here are 5 key takeaways

Reliance Q1 results: Reliance Industries reported a 76% YoY increase in Q1FY26 consolidated profit after tax, reaching 30,681 crore, surpassing expectations. Gross revenue rose 6% to 2,73,252 crore, up from 2,57,823 crore in Q1FY25.

Nishant Kumar
Updated18 Jul 2025, 07:56 PM IST
Reliance Q1 results: Profit surged 76% YoY, margin jumped by 460 bps.
Reliance Q1 results: Profit surged 76% YoY, margin jumped by 460 bps. (PTI)

Reliance Q1 results: Mukesh Ambani-owned oil-to-telecom-to-retail behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday, July 18, posted a solid 76 per cent year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the June quarter (Q1FY26), beating Street estimates.

RIL's consolidated PAT for Q1FY26 stood at 30,681 crore, up 75.84 per cent against 17,448 crore in the same quarter last year. Gross revenue climbed 6 per cent YoY to 2,73,252 crore from 2,57,823 crore in Q1FY25.

According to a Bloomberg analyst consensus, RIL was expected to report consolidated revenue of 2.42 lakh crore and net profit was estimated at 20,059 crore.

Consolidated EBITDA increased by 35.7 per cent YoY to 58,024 crore from 42,748 crore, while EBITDA margin jumped by 460 bps YoY to 21.2 per cent in Q1FY26 from 16.6 per cent in Q1FY25.

The company said it has recorded the highest-ever consolidated quarterly EBITDA and net profit in Q1FY26.

The conglomerate's net debt increased to 1,17,581 crore from 1,12,341 crore YoY and 1,17,083 crore QoQ.

