Reliance Q2 results 2025: Mukesh Ambani-led RIL to report its Q2 results 2025 on this date; details here

Reliance Q2 results 2025: Oil-to-telecom-to-retail behemoth Reliance Industries will announce its July-September quarter (Q2FY26) earnings on Friday, October 17, 2025.
In an exchange filing post market hours on Thursday, October 9, Reliance Industries (RIL) said: "A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, October 17, 2025, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025."
(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)
