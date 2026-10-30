Reliance Q2 Results 2026 today: RIL near 52-week low; buy Mukesh Ambani-owned stock? Experts sees 23% YoY profit growth

Reliance Industries Q2 Results 2026 Today: As Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is set to declare its Q2 Results 2026 today, Reliance shares continue to trade around a 52-week low. Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) today opened higher at ₹1,170.40 on the NSE, but soon came under selling pressure and touched an intraday low of ₹1,161.50, close to the 52-week low of ₹1,152.20. The Mukesh Ambani-owned stock traded weakly ahead of the Q2FY27 earnings, despite market estimates of strong YoY growth in Reliance's net profit.
According to market experts, Reliance Industries may report a net profit of more than ₹22,000 crore during the September 2026 quarter. They are estimating net profit in the range of 16% to 23% and attribute the rise in net profit to improved Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C). However, they are expecting muted Q2 numbers for Reliance Retail.
Speaking on Reliance Industries Q2 Results 2026 expectations, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “The market is expecting a huge growth in RIL's net profit due to the improvement in its O2C business. Reliance's net profit is expected to be in the range of ₹22,300 crore during the second quarter of the current financial year, driven by a significant jump in its O2C business. The estimated YoY growth in Reliance's O2C business is around 40%-45%. However, Reliance Retail is expected to deliver moderate numbers during the July to September 2026 quarter.”
“Reliance's O2C business is expected to see strong momentum with EBITDA growth projected between 38% and 47% YoY (and ~12% QoQ), supported by strong middle-distillate cracks, SEZ refinery performance, a weaker rupee, and the absence of windfall tax hits,” said Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert.
The SEBI-registered market expert said that Reliance Industries' net profit is expected to grow 16%-23% YoY, landing between ₹21,100 crore and ₹22,381 crore (consensus: ₹22,325 crore), compared with ₹8,165 crore in Q2FY26.
Speaking on the Reliance Retail Q2 Results 2026, Anuj Gupta said, “Reliance Retail is expected to report a relatively muted or moderate performance, with revenue growth estimated at 7% to 12% YoY (around ₹96,800 crore to ₹97,800 crore), while EBITDA is seen flat or down 1% to 2% (around ₹6,680 crore to ₹6,750 crore) due to margin pressures from digital commerce investments.”
Decoding the technical chart of Reliance shares, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “Reliance Industries shares have a strong base formation at the ₹1,145. The stock has broken out above ₹1,200 and is now heading towards the short-term target of ₹1,265. Existing shareholders and fresh buyers can initiate coverage with a strict stop-loss at ₹1,145 for the targets of ₹1,265, ₹1,290 and ₹1,350 in the short-term horizon.”
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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