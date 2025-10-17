Reliance Q2 results today: Jio IPO, FMCG biz demerger in focus as RIL shares give muted results in one year

Reliance share price rose by over 1% during Friday's trading session as investors on D-Street await the Q2 results for 2025 from the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate, along with various forthcoming announcements.

Reliance share price experienced its largest single-day spike in two months, climbing by 2% during Thursday's session. Nevertheless, when viewed over the span of one year, Reliance share price has only risen by 4.80%, while in the last six months, it has gained 11.56%.

Abhinav Tiwari, a Research Analyst at Bonanza, thinks that significant factors that could influence the stock include a possible Jio IPO, the demerger of Reliance Consumer, and a recovery in O2C margins. These elements may lead to a gradual re-rating in the second half of FY26, although immediate gains might be constrained until there is clearer information regarding the timeline for these initiatives.

Brokerage firm Investec has initiated coverage on Reliance Industries, giving it a "buy" rating just before the company announces its results for the September quarter after the market closes.

Investec has set a target price of ₹1,890 for the stock, suggesting a possible upside of 30% from the closing price on Thursday. The firm also described Reliance Industries as one of the most appealing large-cap risk-reward options in India.

The brokerage noted that Reliance is entering a stage of widespread earnings rebound and robust cash generation. According to Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, the company's Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) at the group level is expected to double by the financial year 2027, compared to the financial year 2022, as mentioned during Reliance Industries' recent Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Q2 Results Preview Regarding the Q2 results, analysts predict that India's largest company by market value will show a robust double-digit year-on-year (YoY) increase in both consolidated revenue and profit, with margins potentially experiencing a significant year-over-year growth as well.

As per the brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services, RIL's consolidated EBITDA is projected to grow by 17% YoY, reaching ₹45,800 crore, while the EBITDA margin is expected to rise to 18.6% from 16.9% YoY. Revenue is anticipated to increase by 6.5% YoY to ₹2,46,700 crore, while the adjusted PAT may surge by 22.1% YoY to ₹20,200 crore.

Abhinav Tiwari expects consolidated revenue to grow 7.3% YoY, driven by Retail (+13.4%) and Jio(+12%), while O2C remains stable. Reliance Industries' focus on consumer and technology businesses continues to reshape its portfolio.

Technical View Reliance share price opened at ₹1,400 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,423.45 apiece, and an intraday low of ₹1,399.50 per share.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, Reliance share price has been trading in a sideways range between ₹1,350 and ₹1,414 for the past 57 trading sessions, indicating consolidation after a strong prior move. A decisive close above ₹1,420 will confirm a fresh breakout, opening the path toward ₹1,550 in the near term.

Until then, dips toward the lower end of the range should be seen as buying opportunities, as the broader structure remains constructive. With supportive moving averages and long-term momentum intact, we believe that Reliance is well-positioned to test fresh all-time highs over the coming year.

