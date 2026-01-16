Reliance Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Expect steady earnings growth driven by Jio, O2C, Retail businesses

Reliance Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Reliance Industries Ltd, the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led energy-to-telecom conglomerate, will announce its Q3 results today. The board of directors of Reliance Industries will meet today, 16 January 2026, to consider and approve the financial results for the third quarter of FY26.

Analysts expect RIL to report a steady performance during the December quarter, driven by healthy growth in the oil-to-chemical (O2C) and telecom businesses. While retail segment is also expected to see decent growth, weakness in RIL’s oil and gas business is expected to persist.

Reliance Q3 Results Preview

Reliance is estimated to report consolidated revenue growth in the range of 7-10%, while its net profit is expected to rise around 5%, year-on-year (YoY). At the operational level, EBITDA is estimated to grow 10% YoY.

Analysts estimate Reliance O2C EBITDA to rise 10% QoQ and 15% YoY on better refining and weaker Indian rupee, partly offset by weak petchem. Reliance Jio’s EBITDA is seen rising 15% YoY and 3% QoQ, with blended ARPU of ₹214, up 1.3% QoQ.

For Reliance Retail, revenue growth is expected to moderate to 9.6% YoY on festive season split and Reliance Consumer Products’ demerger. Retail segment’s EBITDA is estimated to rise 6% YoY.

Going ahead, clarity on announcements in the new energy business, growth in Retail store additions, and any pricing action in Telecom are the key monitorable in Reliance Q3 results 2026.

Reliance share price traded higher ahead of the announcement of Q3 results today.

Stay tuned to our Reliance Q3 Results 2026 Live Blog for the latest updates.