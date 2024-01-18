Reliance Q3 results tomorrow: O2C weakness may impact consolidated Ebitda sequentially: Jio, retail to see steady show
Reliance Industries Q3 Result Preview: The Oil to Chemical segment for Reliance Industries is likely to see some pressure. The consumer-oriented retail and Jio (telecom) may see a steady quarter, partially offsetting the weakness in O2C business. Overall Ebitda may be flat or decline sequentially.
Reliance Industries will post its quarterly earnings report card on Friday. The expectations from Reliance Industries' consolidated December quarter performance remains a mixed bag with the Oil to Chemical (O2C) segment likely to see some pressure. The consumer-oriented retail and Jio (telecom segment) may see a steady quarter, and partially offset the weakness in Oil to Chemicals business. The operating performance on sequential basis may see some decline as per analysts estimates, though on year-on-year basis will still be higher.
