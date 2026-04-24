Reliance Q4 results 2026: Date, time to market expectations. Details here

Reliance Q4 results 2026: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), led by Mukesh Ambani, has notified stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will convene today (Friday, 24 April) to review and authorise the standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and full year ending March 31, 2026.

The RIL Q4 results today will offer insights into the company's revenue, profitability, margins, and overall performance for the January-March period of FY26. After the announcement, Reliance Industries will conduct an earnings call with analysts and investors to go over its Q4 performance and future outlook. The management's insights regarding the Jio IPO pipeline is another crucial element to observe.

Reliance Q4 results 2026 date Reliance Industries has declared that its board will convene on Friday, April 24, to assess and endorse both the standalone and consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ending March 31, 2026. Additionally, the company has noted that the trading window will be closed for designated individuals, including directors, promoters, and their immediate family members, adhering to regulatory requirements.

Reliance Q4 results 2026 time Reliance Industries typically reveals its results during the timeframe of 5 pm to 7 pm.

Reliance Q4 results 2026 Dividend Along with the earnings report, the board is anticipated to deliberate on the recommendation of a dividend for FY26. Any decision regarding the dividend will take into account the company's profitability and capital allocation approach, providing possible returns for shareholders.

Reliance Q4 results 2026 Earnings Call Following the announcement of its results, Reliance Industries is set to hold an earnings call with analysts and investors around 8 pm to review its financial results and future business prospects. Specific information about the timing of the call and how to participate will likely be provided by the company at a later date.

Reliance Q4 results 2026 - Preview Reliance is anticipated to announce lackluster earnings for the fourth quarter of FY26, primarily due to challenges in the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) sector and sluggish growth in the retail segment. Nonetheless, analysts predict that Reliance Jio, the telecommunications division, will achieve significant earnings growth.

At the consolidated level, Reliance Industries’ Q4FY26 revenue is expected to grow 9% to ₹2,88,746 crore from ₹2,64,905 crore in the previous quarter. Net profit is estimated to rise 4% to ₹19,390 crore from ₹18,645 crore, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

RIL’s consolidated EBITDA is expected to remain flat in the range of ₹45,000 crore - ₹46,000 crore, while EBITDA margins are expected to contract sharply, reflecting pressure in the O2C segment.

Reliance Industries Q3 Results Reliance Industries announced a 10% rise in consolidated revenue, growing from ₹2,67,186 crore in Q3FY25 to ₹2,93,829 crore in Q3FY26. EBITDA increased from ₹48,003 crore to ₹50,932 crore, reflecting a 6% growth. However, the profit after tax (PAT) saw a modest increase of 1.6%, climbing from ₹21,930 crore to ₹22,290 crore.

On Thursday, 23 April, Reliance Industries shares ended 1.45% lower at 1,343.10 apiece on the BSE.

Also Read | Reliance announces board meet date for Q4 results, dividend announcement