Reliance Q4 results 2026: Profit falls 13% YoY to ₹16,971 crore

Reliance Q4 results 2026: Reliance Industries (RIL), India's largest company in terms of market capitalisation, on Friday, 24 April, reported a 12.6% year-on-year (YoY) fall in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) to ₹16,971 crore for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q4FY26). In the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q4FY25), the company's profit was ₹19,407 crore.

The Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate reported a 12.9% YoY rise in consolidated revenue from operations to ₹2,98,621 crore for the March quarter. In the same quarter of FY25, RIL's revenue was ₹2,64,573 crore.

For the entire financial year 2026, RIL's net profit stood at ₹80,775 crore, up 16% from ₹69,648 crore in FY25, while revenue from operations grew by 9.75% to ₹10,75,675 crore from ₹9,80,136 crore in the previous financial year.

"Through FY26, we faced geopolitical disruptions, volatile energy prices and shifting global trade patterns. These headwinds weighed on businesses across the world. India held its economic growth course through all this, as did Reliance. The breadth of our portfolio and strong domestic orientation helped navigate volatility in the external environment," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries.

Meanwhile, Ambani hinted that the Jio IPO launch plan is on track.

"I am happy to note that we are advancing steadily towards the listing of Jio Platforms. This will mark a defining milestone in its journey as it continues to scale new heights and contribute to India’s digital future," said RIL Chairman.