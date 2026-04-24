Reliance Q4 results 2026 LIVE: RIL share price dips ahead of earnings, dividend — What to expect from Ambani-led firm?

Reliance Q4 results 2026 LIVE: Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries will announce its Q4 results on Friday, 24 April 2026.
The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 24, 2026, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. RIL board will also recommend a dividend on equity shares for FY26.
Ahead of the Q4 results, Reliance Industries' share price was trading marginally lower. It has, meanwhile, witnessed a 15% crash in 2026 so far.
Reliance Industries is likely to report subdued earnings for the fourth quarter of FY26, primarily due to continued weakness in its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segment and modest growth in the retail business. In contrast, its telecom arm, Reliance Jio, is expected to deliver strong earnings growth.
On a consolidated basis, the company’s Q4FY26 revenue is projected to rise 9% quarter-on-quarter to ₹2,88,746 crore, up from ₹2,64,905 crore in the previous quarter. Net profit is estimated to increase by 4% to ₹19,390 crore, compared to ₹18,645 crore in Q3FY26.
Consolidated EBITDA is expected to remain largely flat, in the range of ₹45,000 crore to ₹46,000 crore. However, EBITDA margins are likely to see a sharp contraction, mainly due to pressure in the O2C business. Read more
Track this space for LIVE updates on RIL's Q4 results 2026.
At the consolidated level, Reliance Industries’ Q4FY26 revenue is expected to grow 9% to ₹2,88,746 crore from ₹2,64,905 crore in the previous quarter. Net profit is estimated to rise 4% to ₹19,390 crore from ₹18,645 crore, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).
RIL’s consolidated EBITDA is expected to remain flat in the range of ₹45,000 crore - ₹46,000 crore, while EBITDA margins are expected to contract sharply, reflecting pressure in the O2C segment.
The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 24, 2026, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. RIL board will also recommend a dividend on equity shares for FY26.
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
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