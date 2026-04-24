Reliance Q4 results 2026 LIVE: RIL share price dips ahead of earnings, dividend — What to expect from Ambani-led firm?

Reliance Q4 results 2026 LIVE: Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries will announce its Q4 results on Friday, 24 April 2026.

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 24, 2026, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. RIL board will also recommend a dividend on equity shares for FY26.

Ahead of the Q4 results, Reliance Industries' share price was trading marginally lower. It has, meanwhile, witnessed a 15% crash in 2026 so far.

Reliance Q4 results preview

Reliance Industries is likely to report subdued earnings for the fourth quarter of FY26, primarily due to continued weakness in its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segment and modest growth in the retail business. In contrast, its telecom arm, Reliance Jio, is expected to deliver strong earnings growth.

On a consolidated basis, the company’s Q4FY26 revenue is projected to rise 9% quarter-on-quarter to ₹2,88,746 crore, up from ₹2,64,905 crore in the previous quarter. Net profit is estimated to increase by 4% to ₹19,390 crore, compared to ₹18,645 crore in Q3FY26.

Consolidated EBITDA is expected to remain largely flat, in the range of ₹45,000 crore to ₹46,000 crore. However, EBITDA margins are likely to see a sharp contraction, mainly due to pressure in the O2C business. Read more

Track this space for LIVE updates on RIL's Q4 results 2026.