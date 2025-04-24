Reliance share price trades lower: Should you buy RIL stock ahead of Q4 results?

Reliance share price declined by about 1 per cent in morning trade on the BSE on Thursday, April 24, a day ahead of its March quarter (Q4) results. Reliance share price opened at ₹1,298.65 against its previous close of ₹1,299.90 and dropped 0.7 per cent to an intraday low of ₹1,290.50. Around 11:05 AM, Reliance share price traded 0.38 per cent lower at ₹1,294.95. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.23 per cent down at 79,934 at that time.

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) have been under pressure over the last year, falling 11 per cent. RIL stock hit a 52-week high of ₹1,608.95 on July 8 last year and a 52-week low of ₹1,115.55 recently on April 7 this year.

RIL Q4 results preview Experts expect the oil-to-telecom-to-retail behemoth to report mixed numbers with tepid growth in the telecom and retail business. However, the oil and gas segment may see some pressure due to higher crude oil prices.

"Reliance earnings are expected to remain stable. However, operating profit may come under pressure due to higher crude oil prices. The oil and gas business could stay flat, while Jio and the retail segment may post some growth. Overall, it is likely to be a mixed and stable quarter, with no major surprises expected. Markets are pricing in a tepid Q4 performance," said Avinash Gorakshakar, the head of research at Profitmart Securities.

Gorakshakar believes investor focus will be on the outlook for the April–June quarter (Q1FY26) of the current financial year, especially since crude oil prices have recently declined.

Investors will be keen to assess how the fall in crude prices could improve refining margins in the oil and gas business. Additionally, management commentary on the growth outlook for the telecom and retail segments will be closely watched, Gorakshakar said.



