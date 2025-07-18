Reliance Retail Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 28.3% YoY to ₹3,271 crore, adds 388 new stores

Reliance Retail, the retail arm of Reliance Industries, released its financial results for the quarter ended June (Q1FY26) today after market hours, reporting a 28.3% year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to ₹3,271 crore. However, the profit was lower compared to ₹3,545 crore reported in the preceding March quarter.

Its revenue from operations for the reporting quarter stood at ₹84,171 crore, marking an 11.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase from ₹75,615 crore in Q1FY25, but down 5% compared to ₹88,620 crore in Q4FY25.

The company has been rationalising its store footprint to enhance operational efficiency, which was reflected in higher EBITDA, up 12.7% YoY to ₹6,381 crore, outpacing revenue growth during the quarter. EBITDA margin expanded by 20 basis points to 8.5%, improving both on a sequential and annual basis.

In FY25, the company shut down around 2,100 underperforming outlets as it shifts focus towards quality-driven growth