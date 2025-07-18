Reliance Retail Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 28.3% YoY to ₹3,271 crore, adds 388 new stores

A Ksheerasagar
Published18 Jul 2025, 07:49 PM IST
Reliance trends, Reliance retail. for Archives.pic by hemant mishra/mint.
Reliance trends, Reliance retail. for Archives.pic by hemant mishra/mint.(Mint)

Reliance Retail, the retail arm of Reliance Industries, released its financial results for the quarter ended June (Q1FY26) today after market hours, reporting a 28.3% year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to 3,271 crore. However, the profit was lower compared to 3,545 crore reported in the preceding March quarter.

Its revenue from operations for the reporting quarter stood at 84,171 crore, marking an 11.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase from 75,615 crore in Q1FY25, but down 5% compared to 88,620 crore in Q4FY25.

The company has been rationalising its store footprint to enhance operational efficiency, which was reflected in higher EBITDA, up 12.7% YoY to 6,381 crore, outpacing revenue growth during the quarter. EBITDA margin expanded by 20 basis points to 8.5%, improving both on a sequential and annual basis.

In FY25, the company shut down around 2,100 underperforming outlets as it shifts focus towards quality-driven growth

