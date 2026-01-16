Reliance Retail Q3 net profit rises 2% to ₹3,558 crore, revenue jumps record ₹97,605 crore. Details here

Reliance Industries announced the financial results for the October to December quarter on Friday, 16 January. The conglomerate's retail arm, Reliance Retail, reported net profit of 3,558 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025, up 2% from the same quarter the previous year.

The company reported the highest-ever gross revenue of ₹97,605 crore, up around 8% year on year. However, growth was impacted by GST rate rationalisation, a split in festive demand between Q2 and Q3, and the demerger of Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) from Reliance.

EBITDA margin stood at ₹6,915 crore, impacted by festive discounts, investments in quick commerce, and the new Labour Code.

Speaking on the Q3 show, Isha M Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail, said, “Reliance Retail delivered a steady quarterly performance, serving millions of customers across their shopping needs. By prioritising trend-focused assortments and seamless omnichannel experiences, we continue to foster strong customer engagement and loyalty. As we navigate a shifting consumer landscape, we remain steadfast in our vision to redefine Indian retail through innovation and excellence.”