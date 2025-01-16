Reliance Retail Q3 Results: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q3FY25) on Thursday, January 16, with its retail arm reporting a sharp rise of 10 per cent in consolidated net profit to ₹3,485 crore, compared to ₹3,145 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani-led empire delivered a strong quarterly performance boosted by the digital and retail arms. “Retail segment delivered a strong performance, with noteworthy contribution from all formats. The business ably capitalized on the pick-up in consumption amid festive demand during the quarter,” said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate's retail unit, its second-biggest revenue driver, reported a rise of seven per cent in revenue from operations to ₹79,595 crore in the third quarter of current fiscal, driven by the festive season and wedding demand. A total of 779 new stores were opened during the December quarter,

“Reliance Retail delivered a strong performance during the quarter led by festive buying across consumption baskets," said Isha Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail. “Our focus on offering a wide range of products at an attractive price value proposition continues to draw customers to our stores and digital platforms.”