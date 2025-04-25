Reliance Retail Q4 Results: Net profit rises 29% to ₹ 3,545 crore, revenue up 16.3% YoY; 1,085 new stores added

Reliance Retail Q4 Results: Reliance Retail announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q4FY25) on Friday, April 25, reporting a rise of 29.1 per cent in consolidated net profit to ₹3,545 crore, compared to ₹2,746 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Its gross revenue for the financial year ended March 2025 was up 7.85 per cent to ₹3,30,870 crore and profit after tax was up 11.33 per cent to ₹12,388 crore.

The company had reported a gross income of ₹76,627 crore and profit after tax of ₹2,746 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to the regulatory filing of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

Reliance Retail's revenue from operation in the latest March quarter was up 16.3 per cent to ₹78,622 crore. It was at ₹67,610 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Moreover, digital commerce and new commerce contributed to 18 per cent of the total revenue of Reliance Retail in March quarter as it continued to scale these new-age channels.

The pre-tax profit (EBITDA) of the country's leading retailer was also up 14.3 per cent in the March quarter of FY25 to ₹6,711 crore.

Reliance Retail continued to grow its store footprint and opened 2,659 new stores in FY25. However, with store rationalisation, total store count was at 19,340 with total area of 77.4 million sq ft as on March 31.

RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said: "The retail segment also delivered consistent growth. In FY25, the business focused on a strategic recalibration of our store network, aimed at improving operational efficiencies and long-term sustainability.

"Our enhanced product catalogue and user experience across all formats, strengthened customer engagement. The quick hyperlocal deliveries initiative has also gained significant traction in the market, connecting strongly with the users," he said.

In FY25, Reliance Retail's registered customer base stood at 349 million, registering a growth of 14.8 per cent year-on-year. Total transactions recorded at 1.39 billion, up 10.6 per cent annually.

In the March quarter, Reliance Retail opened 1,085 new stores and recorded 361 million total transactions, which was 16.1 per cent higher from corresponding period a year ago.

In consumer electronics segment, Reliance stores maintained their growth momentum, driven by a 26 per cent Y-o-Y growth in average bill value and a 200-basis point improvement in conversions.

Moreover, early onset of summer boosted air-conditioner and cooler sales. Its 'Digital Chill Fest' for air-conditioners delivered a 21 per cent Y-o-Y growth.

Its 'Fashion and Lifestyle' business maintained growth in March quarter helped by local festivals and weddings. In the segment, Reliance-owned brands continued to show strong growth, reporting 9 per cent growth over their contribution. Brands as Netplay and Avaasa delivered particularly strong performance.

Reliance's online fashion platform AJIO delivered a steady performance in March quarter and added 1.9 million new customers.

"The portfolio was strengthened to 2.4 million options, marking a 44 per cent Y-o-Y growth," it said.

Its jewels business recorded a steady growth driven by an increase in average bill value due to increasing prices and wider product offerings.

In the grocery segment, Reliance business continued to scale up FreshPik and GoFresh by offering differentiated assortments and enhanced shopping experience.

It cash & carry business, Metro also reported a 37 per cent Y-o-Y increase in sales led by an uptick in staples, processed foods, confectionery, and beverages categories.

Reliance's consumer brands delivered ₹11,450 crore revenue in FY25, becoming fastest growing FMCG company in India.

