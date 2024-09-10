BREAKING NEWS
Reliance sets September 20 as last date for paying call money on partly paid: Report
10 Sep 2024, 09:38 PM IST
Livemint
Reliance Industries, on Tuesday, announced that it has set September 20 as the last date for paying call money on partly paid shares, according to a report by CNBC-TV18.
