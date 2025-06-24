Reliance share price climbs over 1%, gains 20% YTD; time to buy more or book profits? Experts weigh in

Reliance share price climbed by more than a per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Tuesday, June 24. The heavyweight stock opened at ₹1,466.75 against its previous close of ₹1,456.35 and rose 1.3 per cent to an intraday high of ₹1,475. At this price, the stock has jumped over 20 per cent year-to-date (YTD), outperforming the benchmark Sensex, which has gained over 5 per cent this year so far.

On a monthly scale, Reliance share price has been on a winning streak since March this year, despite hitting a 52-week low of ₹1,115.55 on April 7 this year. It hit a 52-week high of ₹1,608.95 on July 8 last year.

Following the recent gains in the heavyweight stock, investors are weighing whether to stay invested or book profits.

Should you buy Reliance stock? The company's healthy fundamentals and strong growth outlook support a long-term bullish view on the stock.

Despite recent gains, the stock's trailing-twelve-month (TTM) price-to-earnings (PE) ratio, at 28.6, remains below the industry median.

On the business fundamentals side, experts say that while the retail and telecom divisions of the company will drive its growth, Reliance's focus on the new energy segment will emerge as a significant growth engine of the company in the long term.

Recently, global brokerage firm Jefferies kept a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹1,650. JP Morgan has an "overweight" rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,568. Bernstein has an "outperform" view on the stock with a target price of ₹1,640.