Reliance share price crashes over 2% to 4-month low amid RIL AGM 2025

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), the country's most valuable company by market capitalisation, slipped 2.45% in Friday's session to hit a four-month low of ₹1,350, with most of the sell-off seen during the company's 48th AGM.

Looking at some of the key highlights from the AGM, Mukesh Ambani confirmed that Reliance Jio’s IPO is in preparation and is expected to be listed in the first half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals. He emphasized that it would be a compelling opportunity for investors.

"Jio is making all arrangements to file for its IPO. We are aiming to list Jio by the first-half of 2026, subject to all necessary approvals. I assure you that this will demonstrate that Jio is capable of creating the same quantum of value as our global counterparts. I am sure that it will be a very attractive opportunity for all investors," said Mukesh Ambani.

New AI subsidiary Mukesh Ambani announced the formation of a new wholly-owned subsidiary called Reliance Intelligence, to house large-scale AI infrastructure in the country, and provide AI for everyone, everywhere.

Reliance Intelligence will build gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centres, powered by green energy and engineered for training and inference at a national scale, he said at the company's AGM.

Reliance Intelligence is conceived with four clear missions: to house India's next-generation AI infrastructure, to house global partnerships, to build AI services for India, and to foster AI talent, he said.

Reliance–Meta–Google Tie-Up The company announced a joint venture with social media major Meta with an initial investment of around ₹855 crore or USD 100 million to build and scale artificial intelligence technology solutions for business organisations.

RIL also announced a partnership with Google for AI for setting up of AI-ready data centres that will use computing power from Google, while energy support will come from RIL and connectivity will be provided by Reliance Jio.

JioHotstar to get four new AI-powered features Reliance is set to introduce four major AI-powered features on the JioHotstar app to revolutionize content interaction and viewing experiences. First up is Riya, an AI voice assistant designed to understand natural language queries and help users quickly find content across seasons, episodes, and years.

Next, Voice Print introduces real-time dubbing using AI voice cloning and lip-sync technology, enabling viewers to enjoy content in local languages with the original actors' voices. JioLenZ offers dynamic viewing angles tailored to screen type for a more immersive visual experience.

For sports fans, MaxView 3.0 enhances cricket viewing with features like live scorecards, instant highlights, multiple camera angles, and multilingual commentary—all optimized for the way users naturally handle their phones.