Reliance Q1 Results: Share price falls 2%; here's what top domestic and global brokerages say6 min read 24 Jul 2023, 09:22 AM IST
Reliance share price: Reliance Industries reported a 10.8 per cent decline in net profit for Q1FY24, due to weak performance in its oil-to-chemical business. Shares of RIL are down about half-a-per cent for the year.
It appears that the June quarter earnings of the diversified conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL) have disappointed the Street as RIL's share price dipped over 2 per cent in early deals on Monday (July 24).
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×