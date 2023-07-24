"Post JFS demerger, we now value RIL on higher share count (6.765 billion shares including treasury shares) and as a result, our earlier fair value of ₹2,800 would have been lower by 6 per cent (nearly ₹170). We roll forward our valuation to June 2025E (from Mar 2025E) and now value R-Jio on DCF, implying 8.5 times March 2026 EV/EBITDA (versus 8 times EV/EBITDA for ongoing business and optional value of about ₹570 billion for duopoly). Our revised fair value is ₹2,700. Post the recent rally on JFS demerger, and lack of near-term catalysts, the upside seems limited and we downgrade RIL to an 'add' from a 'buy'.

