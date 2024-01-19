Reliance share price dips ahead of Q3 results today. Opportunity to buy?
Q3 results 2024: Reliance share price is under the sell-off heat as the Sensex heavyweight is going to declare Q3 results today
Stock market today: Ahead of the Q3 results today, Reliance share price today witnessed some selling pressure in the early morning deals. Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) today opened higher at ₹2,752 apiece on NSE but the Sensex heavyweight soon witnessed profit-booking and touched an intraday low of ₹2,718.20 per share level, logging an intraday loss of nearly half a per cent on Friday.
