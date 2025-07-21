Reliance share price falls 2% despite posting 76% rise in net profit in Q1FY25. Opportunity to buy?

Reliance Industries (RIL) share price fell over 2 per cent in Monday's trading session despite the oil-to-telecom conglomerate reporting a 76 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

At 9:22 am, Mukesh Ambani-owned stock was trading at ₹1,448.80. The stock opened at ₹1,465 apiece on Monday, July 21, as compared to the previous close of ₹1,476.

Mukesh Ambani's flagship firm reported its highest-ever consolidated quarterly EBITDA and net profit, driven by robust performances in its telecom, retail, and oil-to-chemical businesses.

For the June quarter (Q1FY26), the company delivered a 76 per cent year-on-year surge in consolidated profit after tax (PAT), exceeding market expectations. PAT stood at ₹30,681 crore, up 75.84 per cent from ₹17,448 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Gross revenue for the quarter grew by 6 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,73,252 crore, compared to ₹2,57,823 crore in Q1FY25.

Consolidated EBITDA climbed 35.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹58,024 crore, up from ₹42,748 crore. The EBITDA margin also saw significant improvement, rising by 460 basis points to 21.2 per cent from 16.6 per cent a year ago.

“Reliance has begun FY26 with a robust, all-round operational and financial performance. Consolidated EBITDA for 1Q FY26 improved strongly from a year-ago period, despite significant volatility in global macros," said Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries.

Reliance Industries share price - Buy, sell or hold? Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services slashed earnings estimates for Reliance, but raised its target price on the stock.

"We cut our FY26-27E EBITDA by 1-2% and PAT by 4% each due to a broad-based earnings cut. While 1Q was soft, we remain sanguine on RIL’s growth prospects across segments and build in a CAGR of ~11% in EBITDA/PAT over FY25-28E," the brokerage said.

" Using the SoTP method, it values the O2C/E&P segments at 7.5x/5x Sep’27E EV/EBITDA to arrive at an enterprise value of ₹407/share for the standalone business. It ascribes an equity valuation of ₹585/share and ₹605/share to RIL’s stake in JPL and RRVL, respectively. "We assign ₹110/share (~INR1.5t equity value) to the New Energy business and ₹26/share to RIL’s stake in JioStar. Reiterate BUY with a revised TP of ₹1,700 (earlier ₹1,685)," MOSL added.

Brokerage ICICI Securities said that Reliance Industries delivered 11/19% YoY improvement in adj EBITDA/PAT, while reported PAT of ₹26990 crore was driven by one-off gains of ₹8920 crore on sale of listed investment (Asian Paints).

“Retail segment (EBITDA +13/-5% YoY/QoQ) and digital services (EBITDA up 23% YoY) helped drive YoY growth. Capex of ~INR 299bn (+11bn YoY) kept net debt at INR 1,175bn (flattish/ +5% QoQ/YoY). RIL has provided greater clarity on new energy capex plans and guidelines, with its intent to demerge consumer products division from retail being a key development,” the brokerage added.

OTC remains volatile, with uncertain margin trends, but overall prospects look stronger, believes the brokerage. However, with the stock trading at ~21x FY28E PER/ 9.5x EV/EBITDA, ICICI Securities sees limited upside. It reiterated an ADD rating, with a target price of ₹1,570.