Reliance share price falls 2% despite posting 76% rise in net profit in Q1FY25. Opportunity to buy?

Reliance Industries (RIL) share price fell over 2 per cent in Monday's trading session despite the oil-to-telecom conglomerate reporting a 76 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

At 9:22 am, Mukesh Ambani-owned stock was trading at ₹1,448.80. The stock opened at ₹1,465 apiece on Monday, July 21, as compared to the previous close of ₹1,476.

Mukesh Ambani's flagship firm reported its highest-ever consolidated quarterly EBITDA and net profit, driven by robust performances in its telecom, retail, and oil-to-chemical businesses.

For the June quarter (Q1FY26), the company delivered a 76 per cent year-on-year surge in consolidated profit after tax (PAT), exceeding market expectations. PAT stood at ₹30,681 crore, up 75.84 per cent from ₹17,448 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Gross revenue for the quarter grew by 6 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,73,252 crore, compared to ₹2,57,823 crore in Q1FY25.

Consolidated EBITDA climbed 35.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹58,024 crore, up from ₹42,748 crore. The EBITDA margin also saw significant improvement, rising by 460 basis points to 21.2 per cent from 16.6 per cent a year ago.

“Reliance has begun FY26 with a robust, all-round operational and financial performance. Consolidated EBITDA for 1Q FY26 improved strongly from a year-ago period, despite significant volatility in global macros," said Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries.

Reliance Industries share price - Buy, sell or hold? Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services slashed earnings estimates for Reliance, but raised its target price on the stock.

"We cut our FY26-27E EBITDA by 1-2% and PAT by 4% each due to a broad-based earnings cut. While 1Q was soft, we remain sanguine on RIL’s growth prospects across segments and build in a CAGR of ~11% in EBITDA/PAT over FY25-28E," the brokerage said.

" Using the SoTP method, it values the O2C/E&P segments at 7.5x/5x Sep’27E EV/EBITDA to arrive at an enterprise value of ₹407/share for the standalone business. It ascribes an equity valuation of ₹585/share and ₹605/share to RIL’s stake in JPL and RRVL, respectively. "We assign ₹110/share (~INR1.5t equity value) to the New Energy business and ₹26/share to RIL’s stake in JioStar. Reiterate BUY with a revised TP of ₹1,700 (earlier ₹1,685)," MOSL added.

Brokerage ICICI Securities said that Reliance Industries delivered 11/19% YoY improvement in adj EBITDA/PAT, while reported PAT of ₹26990 crore was driven by one-off gains of ₹8920 crore on sale of listed investment (Asian Paints).

“Retail segment (EBITDA +13/-5% YoY/QoQ) and digital services (EBITDA up 23% YoY) helped drive YoY growth. Capex of ~INR 299bn (+11bn YoY) kept net debt at INR 1,175bn (flattish/ +5% QoQ/YoY). RIL has provided greater clarity on new energy capex plans and guidelines, with its intent to demerge consumer products division from retail being a key development,” the brokerage added.

OTC remains volatile, with uncertain margin trends, but overall prospects look stronger, believes the brokerage. However, with the stock trading at ~21x FY28E PER/ 9.5x EV/EBITDA, ICICI Securities sees limited upside. It reiterated an ADD rating, with a target price of ₹1,570.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.