Reliance share price falls over 4%, YTD return turns negative; Time for bottom fishing?

  • Reliance shares have declined by 0.5% YTD. However, over the past year, Reliance stock has delivered a gain of more than 11%.

Ankit Gohel
Published4 Nov 2024, 11:47 AM IST
Reliance stock price has now fallen over 20% from its 52-week high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,608.95 per share (adjusted for a 1:1 bonus), recorded on July 8.
Reliance stock price has now fallen over 20% from its 52-week high of ₹1,608.95 per share (adjusted for a 1:1 bonus), recorded on July 8.(Photo: Reuters)

Reliance Industries share price plummeted by 4% on Monday, reaching a nine-month low amid heavy selling pressure. This sharp decline has turned Reliance shares’ year-to-date (YTD) returns negative.

During intraday trading on the BSE, RIL stock price dropped by as much as 4.03%, hitting a low of 1,285.10 per share, with the company’s market capitalization shrinking to approximately 17.40 lakh crore. Reliance stock has now fallen over 20% from its 52-week high of 1,608.95 per share (adjusted for a 1:1 bonus), recorded on July 8.

As of November 4, Reliance shares have declined by 0.5% YTD. However, over the past year, Reliance stock has delivered a gain of more than 11%.

Also Read | Sensex, Nifty 50 crash 2% each; 5 factors why the Indian stock market is falling

Indian stock market crashed on Monday, with both the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50, falling over 1.5% each. All the sectoral indices were trading with steep losses, dragged by Oil & Gas, Metals, Auto and Banks bleeding the most.

The billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries reported a 4.77% fall in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 2024 at 16,563 crore, down from 17,394 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. RIL’s total income in Q2 rose 0.65% to 2,40,357 crore from 2,38,797 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

RIL’s consolidated EBITDA in Q2FY25 fell 2% YoY to 43,934 crore, while EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 17%, slightly lower than the 17.5% recorded in the same period last year.

Also Read | HAL, BEL, Mazagon Docks, others- Should you buy Multibagger Defence stocks now?

After Reliance Q2 results, HDFC Securities reaffirmed its ‘ADD’ rating. The brokerage’s optimism is based on three main factors: a recovery in the O2C business, growth in the digital business driven by improved average revenue per user (ARPU) and subscriber additions, and potential value unlocking in the digital and retail segments.

Technicals

Reliance share price is trading around its 100-weekly moving average (WMA) at 1,288 and has a crucial support at 1,280 level, according to Milan Vaishnav, founder of ChartWizard FZE and Gemstone Equity Research.

“The decline in Reliance shares can be bought into, while existing investors can continue to hold RIL stock. A fresh entry can be made in Reliance shares at current levels with stop loss at around 1,265 - 1,270 levels,” Vaishnav said.

At 11:45 am, Reliance shares were trading 3.22% lower at 1,296.00 apiece on the BSE

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Nov 2024, 11:47 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsReliance share price falls over 4%, YTD return turns negative; Time for bottom fishing?

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation share price

138.00
12:48 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-7 (-4.83%)

ICICI Bank share price

1,273.25
12:48 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-18.75 (-1.45%)

Reliance Industries share price

1,298.45
12:48 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-40.65 (-3.04%)

Tata Steel share price

146.30
12:48 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-3.4 (-2.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Federal Bank share price

205.90
12:36 PM | 4 NOV 2024
1.65 (0.81%)

City Union Bank share price

176.80
12:35 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-1.05 (-0.59%)

UTI Asset Management Company share price

1,349.60
12:36 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-10.65 (-0.78%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,253.70
12:36 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-10.3 (-0.81%)
More from 52 Week High

Poly Medicure share price

2,930.00
12:36 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-232.7 (-7.36%)

PVR Inox share price

1,479.40
12:36 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-96 (-6.09%)

Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

617.95
12:35 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-37.6 (-5.74%)

Emami share price

677.30
12:36 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-39.5 (-5.51%)
More from Top Losers

Gillette India share price

10,377.15
12:36 PM | 4 NOV 2024
415.35 (4.17%)

Fine Organic Industries share price

5,019.00
12:36 PM | 4 NOV 2024
176.9 (3.65%)

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,603.75
12:35 PM | 4 NOV 2024
54.15 (3.49%)

Happy Forgings share price

1,114.20
12:35 PM | 4 NOV 2024
31.35 (2.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,415.000.00
    Chennai
    80,421.000.00
    Delhi
    80,573.000.00
    Kolkata
    80,425.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    101.03/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.