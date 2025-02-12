Reliance share price hits 52-week low; drags Indian stock market for sixth straight session

Reliance Industries share price declined over 3% to hit 52-week low on Wednesday, extending its fall for the fourth straight session. Reliance shares fell as much as 3.31% to a fresh 52-week low of ₹1,193.65 apiece on the BSE.

The fall in Reliance shares comes amid heavy volumes. Around 72 lakh Reliance shares changed hands on the stock exchanges on February 12 as against its one week average of 93 lakh shares.

The energy-to-telecom stock, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) share price has been facing heavy selling pressure as it has dropped over 6% in one week and over 3% in one month. RIL stock has fallen more than 17% in one year.

Reliance shares have declined in the five sessions out of the past six sessions. The fall in index heavyweights have weighed down on the Indian stock market benchmark indices that extended their losing streak to the sixth consecutive session.

Sensex crashed over 800 points in morning trade on Wednesday, amid mixed global cues, while the Nifty 50 also declined over 1% to slip below 22,900 level.

The overall market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies dropped to nearly ₹400.5 lakh crore from ₹408.5 lakh crore in the previous session, with investors lost about ₹8 lakh crore in a day.

