Reliance m-cap tops ₹21 lakh crore for the first time; is there more steam left?
Reliance share price has seen healthy gains this year so far, outperforming the benchmark index. Considering Friday's high, the stock has gained 21 per cent this year so far while the Sensex has risen 10 per cent.
Reliance share price: Shares of oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL) jumped over 2 per cent to hit its fresh all-time high of ₹3,129 in morning trade on Friday, June 28, on BSE. With this, the market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance stock jumped to over ₹21 lakh crore mark for the first time. Reliance share price opened at ₹3060.95 against its previous close of ₹3061.10 and soon rose 2.2 per cent to its all-time high level. However, the stock pared some gains and traded 1.09 per cent higher at ₹3,094.50 around 10:30 am. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.34 per cent up at 79,513.54 at that time.
