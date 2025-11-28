Reliance share price hits record high despite ₹56 crore GST notice. Details here

Reliance Industries share price gained nearly a percent to touch a record high on Friday led by strong buying momentum. Reliance shares gained as much as 0.98% to a fresh life-time high of ₹1,579.00 apiece on the BSE.

The gains in Reliance share price today comes despite the company being levied a penalty by the GST Commissioner.

The billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led energy-to-telecom conglomerate, Reliance Industries Ltd said it received an order dated November 25, 2025 from the Joint Commissioner, CGST, Ahmedabad imposing a penalty of ₹56.44 crore.

“The Order has been passed interpreting input tax credit falling under blocked credit ignoring classification of services by service provider. The Company intends to file an appeal against the Order,” Reliance Industries said in a regulatory filing on November 28.

RIL said the financial impact of the order is to the extent of the penalty levied. “There is no impact on operations or other activities of the Company due to the Order.”

Technical Outlook Reliance Industries share price continues to lead the broader market strength and is now at its all-time high levels.

“The recent cup-and-handle breakout reinforces a bullish structure, suggesting the uptrend could extend in the near term. A positive stance is warranted, and fresh entries can be considered on dips. The zone of ₹1,510 – ₹1,520 remains a strong support, while ₹1,700 – ₹1,750 serves as the next potential upside target range,” said Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One.

Reliance Industries share price has been on a decent upward trend. Reliance shares have gained 6% in one month and have risen 14% in three months. The stock has rallied 29% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has jumped 77% in the past five years.

At 10:10 AM, Reliance Industries share price was trading 0.87% higher at ₹1,577.15 apiece on the BSE.