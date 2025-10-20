Reliance share price: How are Mukesh Ambani-owned stocks expected to open after Q2 results 2025?

Reliance share price: Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries (RIL) reported its Q2 results 2025 on Friday after the market close. The Sensex heavyweight reported a 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹22,146 crore for the July-September quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26). The company's PAT was ₹19,101 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. After the robust Reliance Industries Q2 results 2025, Reliance DRC share price surged 2.84%, which signals a gap-up opening for Reliance shares on Monday on Dalal Street.

According to stock market experts, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries has reported a strong set of numbers in Q2FY26. They said the Sensex heavyweight has reported a 9.90% increase in YoY revenue, receiving contribution from the diversified business's Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), and Oil to Chemicals (O2C), etc. They said that Reliance DRC shares at the London Stock Exchange reacted strongly after the announcement of Reliance Industries' Q2 results 2025 and finished 2.84% higher at $65.20 apiece, which signals a gap-up opening for Reliance shares.

Reliance Industries Q2 results 2025 review Expecting a gap-up opening for Reliance shares after strong Q2 results 2025, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, "Reliance Industries Limited has delivered a robust performance in the second quarter of FY26, with a 9.9% year-over-year increase in gross revenue to ₹283,548 crore ($31.9 billion). The company's diversified portfolio, including Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), and Oil to Chemicals (O2C), has contributed to this growth. JPL revenue increased by 14.9% year-over-year, driven by industry-leading subscriber growth, sustained improvement in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), and the continued ramp-up of digital service offerings. RRVL revenue grew by 18% year-over-year, with significant growth across consumption baskets, particularly in grocery and fashion, which delivered market-leading performances with 23% and 22% growth, respectively."

On how she looks at the Reliance Industries Q2 results, Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities, said, "Overall, Reliance's Q2FY26 results demonstrate its resilience and adaptability in a dynamic market environment. By leveraging its integrated assets, strong brand portfolio, and focus on innovation, Reliance is well-positioned to navigate future challenges and capitalise on emerging opportunities, driving long-term value for its stakeholders."

What Reliance DRC share price signal? The SMC Global Securities expert said that Reliance Industries' Q2 results were declared on Friday after the close of the Indian stock market. However, investors may have a cue from the London Stock Market, where Reliance shares are listed. Reliance DRC share price witnessed strong buying interest after the announcement of second quarter results for the financial year 2025-56 and finished close to 3% higher. So, investors may expect a gap-up opening for Reliance shares when the Indian stock market re-opens on Monday.

Reliance share price target On the outlook of the Reliance share price, Ganesh Dongre said, "Given this technical setup, traders and investors may consider adopting a 'buy on dips' approach, particularly near the ₹1,380 level, which now serves as a strong support zone. This area provides an attractive entry point with a favourable risk–reward ratio for medium- to long-term investors. Positions can be held or accumulated with a stop loss placed at ₹1,340, while targeting an upside potential towards ₹1,480 to ₹1,500."

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.