Reliance share price gains over 1% after AGM date announcement

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares rose 1.4% on Friday, 29 May, after the company announced that its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on 19 June 2026.

The AGM follows the oil-to-telecom conglomerate, which reported revenue of nearly ₹11.76 lakh crore in FY26, supported by robust growth across its consumer-focused businesses. According to an exchange filing dated Thursday, 28 May, the meeting will be conducted through video conferencing and other audio-visual means from 2 PM onwards.

Reliance Industries has also fixed 5 June as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the FY26 dividend.

Previously, the company's board proposed a dividend of ₹6 per equity share for the fiscal year ended March 2026. If the shareholders approve this at the AGM, the dividend will be paid within 7 days of the meeting's conclusion.

The company has fixed 12 June, as the cut-off date for determining shareholders eligible to vote on the resolutions proposed at the AGM.

The AGM is taking place amid heightened investor interest in the conglomerate's consumer and digital sectors, which have continued to contribute to earnings growth despite challenges in the global energy sector. The market will also be eagerly awaiting any news on the Reliance Jio IPO.

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RIL Q4 results RIL for the quarter that ended on 31 March, reported a 9.8% year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue to ₹11.76 lakh crore in FY26, driven by strong double-digit growth in its digital services, retail, and media businesses.

According to the company’s annual report, EBITDA grew 13.4% YoY to ₹2.08 lakh crore, supported by robust performance in the Digital Services and Oil-to-Chemicals segments.

Profit after tax climbed 17.8% to ₹95,754 crore, while consolidated cash profit rose 16.6% to ₹1.71 lakh crore.

Chairman Mukesh Ambani said RIL became the first Indian company to cross $10 billion in annual net profit. Jio also reported strong growth, aided by rising 5G adoption and higher ARPU.

Reliance share price today Reliance share price today opened at ₹1,363.50 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,369 per share, and an intraday low of ₹1,348.60 apiece.

According to Ruchit Jain, Head – Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the stock has been consolidating within a range over the past few weeks, suggesting a short-term sideways trend. He noted that immediate support is placed around ₹1,300, suggesting that downside risk from current levels appears limited.

According to Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, Reliance Industries (RIL) has been consolidating in the ₹1,345– ₹1,371 range since 21 May, indicating indecision in the stock. He noted that the 20-day EMA remains a dynamic resistance level, with the stock repeatedly failing to sustain above it.

Shah added that momentum indicators also suggest a lack of a strong directional trend, as the RSI remains largely flat, indicating sideways price action. Further, the ADX has been steadily declining, indicating weakening trend strength and lower volatility. He believes a decisive breakout above ₹1,371 or a breakdown below ₹1,345 could determine the stock’s next directional move and offer clearer trading signals.