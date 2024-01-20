Reliance share price in focus after Q3 results 2024. Buy, sell, or hold?
Reliance Q3 results 2024 are in line with the market expectations, say experts
Stock in focus: After the announcement of Reliance results for Q3FY24 on Friday, market observers and stock investors are expected to remain vigilant about the movement of Reliance shares on Saturday. The Sensex heavyweight on Friday reported an 11 per cent YoY rise in net profit during the October to December 2023 quarter. The energy-to-telecom conglomerate's gross revenue in the third quarter of the current fiscal rose 3.2 per cent YoY to ₹2,48,160 crore. However, EBITDA saw a slight miss.
