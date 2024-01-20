Reliance share price in focus after Q3 results 2024. Buy, sell, or hold?

Stock in focus: After the announcement of Reliance results for Q3FY24 on Friday, market observers and stock investors are expected to remain vigilant about the movement of Reliance shares on Saturday. The Sensex heavyweight on Friday reported an 11 per cent YoY rise in net profit during the October to December 2023 quarter. The energy-to-telecom conglomerate's gross revenue in the third quarter of the current fiscal rose 3.2 per cent YoY to ₹2,48,160 crore. However, EBITDA saw a slight miss. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to stock market experts, Reliance's Q3 results in 2024 are in line with the market estimates and stock market investors can keep adding the stock on every bid dip in Reliance share price. However, after the announcement of Reliance results for Q3FY24, Reliance GDR price in the UK stock market ended 1.50% lower at $65.10 per share level.

Decoding the Reliance Q3 results, Sabri Hazarika, Senior Research Analyst at Emkay Global Financial Services said, "RIL earnings during the October to December 2023 quarter is largely in line with expectations. O2C EBITDA fell 14% QoQ to Rs140.6bn due to maintenance in multiple units combined with lower cracks & deltas; feedstock optimization and cheaper ethane supported, though. O2C feedstock/sales stood at 18.7mt/16.4mmt, down 7%/4% QoQ, while EBITDA/mt declined 8% to USD90. Upstream EBITDA rose 22% QoQ to Rs58bn as opex normalized QoQ, while KG Basin gas volumes were up 5% QoQ at 29.6mmscmd. Jio clocked a strong net subs addition of 11.2mn (vs our est of 10.5mn), while ARPU was slightly lower at Rs181.7 (flat QoQ). Jio’s EBITDA was up 1.4% QoQ to Rs142.6bn. Network opex was up 1.3% QoQ to Rs77.1bn. Retail EBITDA rose 8% QoQ to Rs62.7bn as net store additions stood at 124, while retail area rose 2% QoQ to 72.9mn sqft. Q3 revenue growth of 23% YoY was led by Grocery/Fashion-Lifestyle, which saw strong growth of 41%/28% YoY, while Consumer Electronics grew 19%."

"We value RIL on a SOTP basis, using the Dec-25E EV/EBITDA methodology for core segments and the EV-IC/EV-sales methodology for the New Energy/Other segments. We raise our EV/EBITDA multiple by 0.5x to 11x for Jio and our EV/IC for New Energy to 1.5x from 1x earlier. Key risks: Adverse commodity/currency, B2C competition, delay in monetization of ventures, and policy & new business-related risks," said Emkay Global expert.

Reliance share price target On the outlook of Reliance shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Reliance share price is trading sideways to positive. One can maintain a buy-on-dips strategy till the scrip is trading above the ₹2,700 level. Reliance shareholders are advised to maintain stop loss at ₹2,700 pre share level. Reliance share price may go up to ₹2,780 to ₹2,800 apiece levels in the near term. Fresh investors can also buy Reliance shares for above mentioned short-term targets maintaining stop loss at ₹2,700 apiece level."

