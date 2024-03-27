Reliance share price jumps over 3% after Goldman Sachs raises target price on stock, sees 54% upside potential
Reliance Industries’ consolidated free cash flow is estimated to turn positive in FY2025, while EBITDA to expand by 20% year-on-year (YoY) led by a telecom tariff hike, higher retail same-store sales growth and a recovery in chemical margins.
Reliance share price gained over 3% on Wednesday after foreign brokerage firm Goldman Sachs raised the target price on the stock. The brokerage firm estimates Reliance shares to see a potential upside of around 54%.
