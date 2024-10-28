Reliance share price in focus on record date for Bonus issue of 1:1: Stock to turn ex date today

Ujjval Jauhari
Published28 Oct 2024, 09:07 AM IST
On Monday, Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) shares will turn ex-date for the bonus issue at a 1:1 ratio. The record date for which stand to be today as well . To be eligible for Reliance Industries Ltd.'s 1:1 bonus shares, retail investors were supposed to buy shares of the business before the end of the market day on Friday, October 25, 2024. 

The bonus issue of 1:1 means that share holders of Relance Industries will be issued one bonus equity share of the company for every share held by them, In other words the shareholders will see their shareholding double without any additional investment.

As per the company releases dated September 5, 2024 and October 16, 2024 intimating the approval by the members for issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1. Reliance Industries had said that it has fixed Monday, October 28, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders of the Company eligible for bonus equity shares of the Company

On Friday, the Dalal Street stock with the highest market capitalization ended at 2,655.45 a share. The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries stood at 17.97 Crore.

 In last one month the Reliance Industries share price has declined almost 10% with Indian equity markets remaining under pressure on Geopolitical concerns and selling by Foreign Portfolio Investors.

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 09:07 AM IST
